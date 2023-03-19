Hajj airfare won't be reduced: Biman MD

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced that the airfare for hajj pilgrims will not be reduced despite the religious affairs ministry's request.

"The airfare for hajj pilgrims this year has been fixed at Tk1.97 lakh taking into account the increased exchange rate of dollar, price hike of jet fuel, and increase in taxes," Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman explained at a briefing on Sunday (19 March).

The decision was made consulting with respective ministries, hajj agencies and experts, the Biman MD added.

Last year, airfare for hajj was fixed at Tk1.40 lakh.

Shafiul mentioned that the hajj package consists of 16 types of expenses, not just airfare.

"In no way was the airfare set higher than the market price," he said, adding that Tk2.10 lakh was proposed initially, but it was further reduced on everyone's recommendation.

The first hajj flight will leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on 21 May and the return hajj flights will begin on 2 August, said the Biman managing director.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 159 pre-hajj flights and 152 post-hajj flights with its Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircraft, he added.

The Biman MD also talked about various issues including irregularities and successes of the national flag carrier.

Hajj package has become costlier by around Tk1.5 lakh compared to the previous year. This year the cost of the pilgrimage, which is managed by private agencies, is around Tk6.73 lakh, excluding qurbani.

Despite massive interest among people, the registration process is at a slow pace from aspirant pilgrims due to the high cost against the country's quota of 1.27 lakh in 2023, even after the deadline was extended four times.

According to hajj agencies and travel agents, the increase in cost is due to higher expenses on both the Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia sides.

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) has mainly blamed Biman Bangladesh Airlines for the high airfare that has driven up the total cost of the hajj package.