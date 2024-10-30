Hafizullah president, Asfiquzzaman secretary of 22nd BCS Forum

Hafizullah Khan Liton, Joint Secretary of the Local Government Division, and Md Asfiquzzaman Aktar, Additional DIG and Superintendent of Police in Cumilla district, have been elected as President and General Secretary of the 22nd BCS (All Cadre) Forum respectively.

A meeting of the 22nd BCS Forum took place at the Officers Club in Dhaka on the evening of 25 October.

This meeting was convened to outline the next steps for the forum's activities following the voluntary resignations of the former president and general secretary, reads a press release.

Members from various cadres of the 22nd batch participated, introducing themselves and sharing their skills. During the meeting, the members emphasised the importance of serving the country, state, and people while working towards establishing a non-discriminatory society.

The attendees expressed their views on the committee's structure, ultimately reaching a consensus to establish a new working committee. Later, Hafizullah (BCS Admin) was elected President, and Asfiquzzaman (BCS Police) was elected General Secretary, with unanimous support from all present.

The full committee will be announced soon after further discussions with representatives from all cadres.