Hafizullah president, Asfiquzzaman secretary of 22nd BCS Forum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 10:25 pm

Hafizullah president, Asfiquzzaman secretary of 22nd BCS Forum

A meeting of the 22nd BCS Forum took place at the Officers Club in Dhaka on the evening of 25 October

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Hafizullah Khan Liton and Md Asfiquzzaman Aktar. Photo: Collected
Hafizullah Khan Liton and Md Asfiquzzaman Aktar. Photo: Collected

Hafizullah Khan Liton, Joint Secretary of the Local Government Division, and Md Asfiquzzaman Aktar, Additional DIG and Superintendent of Police in Cumilla district, have been elected as President and General Secretary of the 22nd BCS (All Cadre) Forum respectively.

A meeting of the 22nd BCS Forum took place at the Officers Club in Dhaka on the evening of 25 October.

This meeting was convened to outline the next steps for the forum's activities following the voluntary resignations of the former president and general secretary, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Members from various cadres of the 22nd batch participated, introducing themselves and sharing their skills. During the meeting, the members emphasised the importance of serving the country, state, and people while working towards establishing a non-discriminatory society.

The attendees expressed their views on the committee's structure, ultimately reaching a consensus to establish a new working committee.  Later, Hafizullah (BCS Admin) was elected President, and Asfiquzzaman (BCS Police) was elected General Secretary, with unanimous support from all present.

The full committee will be announced soon after further discussions with representatives from all cadres.

BCS Forum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

40m | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

3h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

4h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

2h | Videos
TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

45m | Videos
How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

4h | Videos
Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

4h | Videos