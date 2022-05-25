Hadisur's family to get Tk4 crore compensation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 06:48 pm

Hadisur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Hadisur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) will provide Tk4.39 crore to the family of Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a rocket attack on Banglar Samriddhi at a Ukraine port.

The other members of the ship will receive seven months' salary, said a press release issued by the shipping ministry Wednesday.

Hadisur's brother has been offered a job in BSC and he may join on 1 June, the media release said.

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

This decision was disclosed at the 312th meeting of the Board of Directors of BSC, held at BSC Tower in Dhaka on 25 May.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for Shipping and chairman of the Board of Directors of BSC, presided over the meeting.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, third engineer of the ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel on 3 March. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur's body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine, and his body was brought back to Dhaka on 14 March.

