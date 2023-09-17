Hackers write 'vote thief' next to Lakshmipur UP chairman's name on Nat'l Data Center website

Unidentified hackers infiltrated the National Data Center and wrote 'vote thief' next to Lakshmipur Chairman Md Yusuf Ali's name.

The issue was discovered on Friday (15 September) when a local accessed the website and spotted the phrase next to the chairman's name.

Reacting to the matter, UP Chairman Yusuf Ali said, "I was in Dhaka when a local journalist called me on Saturday morning and told me that 'vote thief' was written next to my name on the government website. Later, I informed the matter to the upazila nirbahi officer and everything was fine afterward."

No formal complaint was filed with the police as of now. Local sources said authorities promptly removed the words from the website.

According to Joydeep Roy, assistant programmer at the Upazila ICT Office, the miscreants behind the cyberattack changed the admin password of the union's computer, leading to the incident. The password was restored within 15 minutes of discovery.

The National Data Center website, responsible for hosting vital information about local authorities, is managed by entrepreneur Md Omar Farooq.

Farooq said, "We were initially unaware of the offensive word next to the chairman's name. I noticed the problem when I accessed the website through the UNO office phone. Upon entering the website, it became evident that the password had been changed. I immediately informed the upazila programmer, who subsequently attempted to reset the password."

When contacted, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suchitra Ranjan Das said a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate action taken in this regard.