Hackers write 'vote thief' next to Lakshmipur UP chairman's name on Nat'l Data Center website

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 04:39 pm

Related News

Hackers write 'vote thief' next to Lakshmipur UP chairman's name on Nat'l Data Center website

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 04:39 pm
Hackers write &#039;vote thief&#039; next to Lakshmipur UP chairman&#039;s name on Nat&#039;l Data Center website

Unidentified hackers infiltrated the National Data Center and wrote 'vote thief' next to Lakshmipur Chairman Md Yusuf Ali's name. 

The issue was discovered on Friday (15 September) when a local accessed the website and spotted the phrase next to the chairman's name.

Reacting to the matter, UP Chairman Yusuf Ali said, "I was in Dhaka when a local journalist called me on Saturday morning and told me that 'vote thief' was written next to my name on the government website. Later, I informed the matter to the upazila nirbahi officer and everything was fine afterward."

No formal complaint was filed with the police as of now. Local sources said authorities promptly removed the words from the website.

According to Joydeep Roy, assistant programmer at the Upazila ICT Office, the miscreants behind the cyberattack changed the admin password of the union's computer, leading to the incident. The password was restored within 15 minutes of discovery.

The National Data Center website, responsible for hosting vital information about local authorities, is managed by entrepreneur Md Omar Farooq.

Farooq said, "We were initially unaware of the offensive word next to the chairman's name. I noticed the problem when I accessed the website through the UNO office phone. Upon entering the website, it became evident that the password had been changed. I immediately informed the upazila programmer, who subsequently attempted to reset the password."

When contacted, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suchitra Ranjan Das said a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate action taken in this regard.

Top News

hacker / National Data Centre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

53m | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

4h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

7h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

9h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World