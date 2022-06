The International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Thursday (30 June) ordered Razakar leader Md Shafi Uddin Moulana to walk the gallows for war crimes during Liberation War in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj.

The court also sentenced three more accused to imprisonment unto death.

Other accused are - Tajul Islam alias Forkan, Jahed Miah alias Jahid Miah, Saleque Miah alias Sayek Miah and Sabbir Ahmed.

Shafi and Sabbir are absconding.