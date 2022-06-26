Habiganj LGED distributes relief items to Sunamganj flood victims

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) of Habiganj district has distributed relief items to the flood affected people in Sunamganj.

The officials of Habiganj LGED distributed the relief goods to 500 families in Dumra Gungiargaon, Kalikandi, and prime minister's Ashrayan Project areas under Shalla upazila on Saturday.

Habiganj LGED Executive Engineer Abdul Bashir, Senior Assistant Engineer Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Engineer Farhad Amin Bhuiyan, Deputy Assistant Engineer Dilip Kumar Das, Habiganj Sadar Upazila Engineer Shakib Al Hafiz, Baniachang Upazila Engineer Minarul Islam were present during the relief distribution.

Senior Assistant Engineer Shafiqul Islam said, "Food items were distributed among the flood victims by Habiganj LGED. We will continue our efforts to help the helpless people in the future as well."