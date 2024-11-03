Habiganj BNP sue 54 cops including ex-SP

BNP Habiganj district unit today (3 November) filed a case against 54 police personnel including former superintendent of police (SP) SM Murad Ali and sadar thana officer-in-charge (OC) Masuk Ali for indiscriminate firing and torturing its activists in 2021.

Shamsul Islam Matin, general secretary of Lakhai Upazila unit of BNP, filed the case with the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court accusing the police officials.

The court after partial hearing fixed 5 November for further hearing of the case.

The complainant told the court that the accused police personnel led by the then SP put barricade on the way to a public meeting organised by district BNP at its Shayesthaganj unit office on 22 December 2021.

BNP's central leaders also joined the meeting.

But, the policemen at one stage opened fire on the BNP activists indiscriminately and tortured them mercilessly on that day.

As a result, over 300 activists of BNP and its front organisations including district Chhatra Dal unit President Ringon were shot.