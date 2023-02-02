HAAB announces private hajj package at minimum cost of Tk6.72 lakh

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced a package for performing hajj under private management this year fixing the minimum cost at Tk672,618.

M Shahadat Hossain, president of HAAB, announced the package at a programme in the city on Thursday.

This year, the cost of performing hajj under private management has increased by Tk1.49 lakh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government fixed Tk 683,018 as the cost for each pilgrim to perform hajj this year.

Hajj-2023 will be held on the 9th day of Zilhaj (28 June) depending on the moon sighting.

The government signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over hajj on 9 January.

According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 112,198 can go under private management.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50% passengers while Saudia Airlines will carry 50% passengers.

Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi government – paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.

According to the "Route to Mecca initiative" deal, all hajj pilgrims will complete their pre-arrival immigration in Dhaka.

In case of Covid vulnerable situation, the Saudi authorities can take a decision about the number of pilgrims they will allow.

This year, 70% Bangladeshi pilgrims will go through Jeddah Airport while the rest 30% will go through Madinah airport.