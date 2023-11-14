HAAB announces private hajj package at minimum cost of Tk 5.89 lakh

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) today announced a package for performing hajj under private management next year fixing minimum cost at Tk 5,89,800.

M Shahadat Hossain, president of HAAB, announced the package at a programme in the city on Tuesday.

The cost for performing hajj under private management has decreased by Tk82,818 as pilgrims spent Tk6,72,618 as the minimum cost in the current year.

The pilgrims have to bear the cost of sacrificial animals as they have to pay 800 Riyal for sacrificial animals, the HAAB president said.

The pilgrims can stay in Saudi Arabia for 30-48 days while in Medina for 5-8 days.

The Muslims who intend to perform hajj next year must have their passport validity till 30 December 2024.

In 2024, pilgrims aged over 65 will be allowed to perform hajj too, said Shahadat.

"A letter has been sent to the Prime Minister seeking her intervention to reduce the plane fare and we hope that the PM will take steps in this regard. If the plane fare is reduced then the hajj package cost will be reduced in line with that," he said.

Hajj-2024 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (16 June) depending on moon sighting.

Like this year, a total of 1,27,198 pilgrims can perform hajj next year and of them, 10,198 can perform hajj under government management while the rest are under private management.

The government on 2 November announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk92,450.

Intending pilgrims have to pay Tk5,78,840 under general package, and Tk9,36,320 under special package.

The hajj registration process will begin on 15 November and will continue till 10 December.