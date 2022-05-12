Private hajj packages can’t be below Tk 4.63 lakh: HAAB

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 09:30 pm

This package does not include the cost of the qurbani which will require another Tk19,683

Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

The price of the general package for Hajj pilgrims under private management has been fixed at Tk 4,63,744 by the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) which is Tk 1,09,150 more than that of 2020.

This package does not include the cost of the qurbani which will require another Tk19,683.

Hajj agencies will be able to announce separate 'special hajj packages' on their own but the pricing of any such package cannot be fixed below the minimum amount set by the HAAB, association President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim said on Thursday.

HAAB, a platform of around 1,500 hajj agencies, announced the 'general hajj package' at a press conference in a Dhaka hotel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the religious affairs ministry proposed a minimum hajj package under private management involving Tk4, 56,530.

However, the ministry said that private agencies will be able to offer multiple packages like the government's declared package-1 and package-2.

The HAAB president said that they have announced the general hajj package after calculating the airfare, accommodation in Saudi Arabia, service charges, Muallem fees, Zamzam water, food costs and other fees.

He further explained that the airfare is Tk1,40,000, house rent Tk1,58,000, service and transport cost Tk42,635, Zamzam water Tk292, other service charge Tk62,236, luggage transport Tk729, visa fee Tk8,384, insurance Tk2,673, local service charge Tk1,000, camp fund Tk200, training Tk300, food Tk32,000, registration  Tk2,000, monazzem fee Tk4,000 and hajj guide fee Tk10,238.

He said every hajj pilgrim would have to pay an additional Tk 19,683 for a 'Qurbani coupon' from the Islamic Development Bank in Saudi Arabia.

The aspirant pilgrims will have to deposit the money by 18 May.

According to the bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a total of 57,585 Bangladeshis will perform hajj this year – likely to be held on 8 July depending on sighting of the moon.

Of the total pilgrims, 4,000 will perform hajj under government management while the rest will perform hajj under private agencies, he also said.

Hajj

