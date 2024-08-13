Guterres welcomes efforts to restore calm in Bangladesh

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of the interim government.

"The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of the interim government," according to a statement issued by Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq yesterday (12 August).

António Guterres also urged the interim government in the coming weeks to continue to make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections.

The Secretary-General stood in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and called for the full respect of their human rights, said the statement received here today (13 August).

Guterres continued to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all acts of violence.