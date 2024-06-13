Gunshot, explosion sounds heard across Teknaf's Naf River

Firing has been going on between a Myanmar ship across the Naf River near the border in Teknaf and alleged militants in Myanmar's mainland from yesterday (12 June) night.

Loud explosions have been heard in the border areas of Teknaf since 9pm yesterday.

The sounds persisted intermittently throughout the night and were heard again from 4am to 9am today (13 June), said the locals.

Residents of the border area reported that a large ship has been visible near Myanmar, opposite Moulvipara in Teknaf Sadar Union today (12 June) afternoon. They claim the ship belongs to the Myanmar Navy.

By Thursday morning, the large ship had moved south and is now positioned at the Naikshyongdia point in the Naf River and the Bay of Bengal. From this location, gunfire and mortar shelling from the ship towards Myanmar's mainland have continued intermittently.

Abdus Salam, a member of Subrang Union Parishad, stated, "The situation along the Teknaf border had been relatively calm for the past month, with no sounds of explosions."

"However, on 5, 8, 11 June there were reports of firing from Myanmar's side towards vessels heading to St Martin's Island from Naikshyongdia Point. A Myanmar Navy ship was seen in the Naf River on Wednesday afternoon. Since that night, explosions have been heard again," he added.

He also said since yesterday night, loud explosions from Myanmar's side have been heard in the Shah Porir Dwip area and surrounding border areas of Teknaf. The sounds have shaken houses and structures in Jaliapara, West Para, North Para, and Acharbaniya.

Abdus Salam mentioned, "The intense fighting are thought to be between government forces and the Arakan Army. Both sides are using heavy weapons and ammunition, causing the loud explosions."

Teknaf's UNO Md. Adnan Chowdhury confirmed hearing the loud explosions from local representatives. He stated that the ship is on Myanmar's side and that the BGB, Coast Guard, and other relevant authorities are on alert.

He assured that the administration is monitoring the border situation.

However, attempts to contact BGB and Coast Guard officials for comments were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Teknaf-St. Martin's maritime route has been closed for seven days due to firing from Naikshyongdia Point. Goods transportation and limited passenger movement via the Bay of Bengal resumed today with a vessel transporting 300 passengers.