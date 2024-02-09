Gunfire heard across Teknaf's Naf River, border remains calm in Bandarban

After two days of calm along the Bangladesh border amidst internal conflicts in Myanmar, sounds of gunfire were heard again across the Naf River in Whykong union of Teknaf on Thursday (8 February) night.

"From evening until midnight, gunfire sounds were heard across the Naf River near Lomba beel point, Unchiprang, and Kanjar Para areas in the Whykong union of Teknaf upazila," said Nur Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Whykong.

"However, no sounds were heard on Friday morning," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation remains calm at the Ghumdhum border and Palongkhali area, said Anwarul Islam, a member of the Ghumdhum Union Council in Bandarban, and Gofur Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of the Palongkhali union council in Ukhiya.

However, an unidentified body was found at the Rahmater Beel border in the Palongkhali union of Ukhiya.

Ukhiya police station has been informed by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the body, said OC Md Shamim Hossain of the station.

"The BGB has reported the presence of a body at the border, but we have not recovered it. Formal permission from the BGB will be required before we can proceed with recovery and subsequent steps," he added.