Gulshan building fire: Another person dies; probe body, medical board formed

Two people have died after being burned in a fire that broke out on the seventh floor of a multistorey building in the city's Gulshan area on Sunday (19 February).

One person died on the way to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

Another person identified as Raju died while undergoing treatment at Sikder Women's Medical College & Hospital on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Zone of Police Abdul Ahad informed media.

The fire that originated at 6:59pm in the 12-storey building was brought under control around 11pm, Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

A total of 19 firefighting units worked to douse the flame and rescued 22 people from the building located in Road-104, Gulshan-2 near Manarat International School, said fire service officer Shahjalal Shikder.

Fire Service forms five-member probe committee

The Fire Service has formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee will be headed by Director (operations and maintenance) of Fire Service Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury.

Other members of the committee are the deputy director of the fire service (Operation and Maintenance), Dhaka's assistant director, Gulshan Zone deputy director and officer-in-charge of the local fire station.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery forms medical board

A medical board is being formed by the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for providing treatment to three people who are receiving treatment there, confirmed Dr Samant Lal Sen, coordinator of the burn institute.

Details will be given at the end of the meeting, he added.

The three people who are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, after they were injured in the fire that broke out in the 12-storey building in Gulshan, are -Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery three people are under treatment. Musa Shikder, 33, Md. Roshan Ali, 30, and Shyama Rahman.

Burn Institute doctors said that Shyama Rahman has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. Her trachea was burned and she was injured after jumping off the building.

The other two are undergoing treatment but are out of danger, they said.