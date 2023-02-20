Gulshan building fire: Another person dies; probe body, medical board formed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:20 pm

Related News

Gulshan building fire: Another person dies; probe body, medical board formed

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Gulshan building fire: Another person dies; probe body, medical board formed

Two people have died after being burned in a fire that broke out on the seventh floor of a multistorey building in the city's Gulshan area on Sunday (19 February).

One person died on the way to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

Another person identified as Raju died while undergoing treatment at Sikder Women's Medical College & Hospital on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Zone of Police Abdul Ahad informed media.

The fire that originated at 6:59pm in the 12-storey building was brought under control around 11pm, Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

A total of 19 firefighting units worked to douse the flame and rescued 22 people from the building located in Road-104, Gulshan-2 near Manarat International School, said fire service officer Shahjalal Shikder.

Fire Service forms five-member probe committee

The Fire Service has formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee will be headed by Director (operations and maintenance) of Fire Service Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury.

Other members of the committee are the deputy director of the fire service (Operation and Maintenance), Dhaka's assistant director, Gulshan Zone deputy director and officer-in-charge of the local fire station.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery forms medical board

A medical board is being formed by the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for providing treatment to three people who are receiving treatment there, confirmed Dr Samant Lal Sen, coordinator of the burn institute.

Details will be given at the end of the meeting, he added.

The three people who are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, after they were injured in the fire that broke out in the 12-storey building in Gulshan, are -Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery three people are under treatment. Musa Shikder, 33, Md. Roshan Ali, 30, and Shyama Rahman.

Burn Institute doctors said that Shyama Rahman has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. Her trachea was burned and she was injured after jumping off the building.

The other two are undergoing treatment but are out of danger, they said.

Top News

fire / Gulshan / Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

2h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

4h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

17h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

19h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits