Abdomen torn by bullet, Munshiganj’s Manzil Molla battles with dire aftermath of 4 August shooting

For 53-year-old Manzil Molla of Munshiganj, the 4th of August was meant to be a day of unity, standing with the Anti-discrimination Student protesters. Yet that day, his life took a harrowing turn.

What began as a peaceful rally, turned into chaos as ruling party activists, along with police, reportedly attacked demonstrators who gathered near the city's Supermarket area.

Amid the turmoil, Manzil was struck by bullets in his back, hand, and abdomen. One of these bullets tore through his oesophagus, leaving a devastating injury that has since redefined his life.

Today, Manzil faces the unimaginable—balancing his recovery from life-altering wounds while battling the overwhelming pressure of supporting his 10-member family.

Once the family's sole breadwinner, he now bears not only the physical scars of that fateful day but the financial and emotional ones as well.

Doctors performed two critical surgeries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital to save his life. However, Manzil's journey is far from over.

Without funds for the essential follow-up treatments he needs to fully heal, his future remains uncertain.

He is left with a colostomy bag and the knowledge that only further operations will give him any chance of reclaiming a normal life.

Manzil's family, friends, and supporters are appealing to the government for help. They urgently call for financial support to cover his ongoing medical expenses and aid for the family, whose lives have been shattered along with his own.

A day turned tragic

According to accounts from witnesses, students initially gathered near the Munshiganj Supermarket around 9:30am, rallying to demand the government meet their one-point demand. However, former Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Biplob, accompanied by local ruling party supporters, allegedly mobilised to counter the protest.

Violence soon escalated as activists reportedly charged the students with batons and fired tear gas. The protest intensified as mass people from the nearby area joined the students, with both protestors and supporters throwing bricks until armed attacks followed.

Among the protestors, Manzil sustained three gunshot wounds, two of which hit his hand and back, while the third bullet tore into his abdomen, critically damaging his oesophagus.

Protesters rushed him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where doctors recommended immediate transfer to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. After two surgeries, Manzil now requires further medical care to fully recover his digestive functions and return to a normal life.

Financial hardships and family struggles

Currently, Manzil's family, including elderly parents, finds itself under severe financial strain.

Manzil's eldest daughter, Rupa Akhtar, shared the family's plight, saying, "My father's next surgery will cost at least Tk2-3 lakh, and we cannot afford it. He was our sole breadwinner, supporting our 10-member family. Now, with no income, we're unsure how long we can keep going. We urge the government to provide us with some assistance."

The family is not only concerned about medical costs but also worries about their economic future.

Manzil's elder son is unemployed, adding further strain to their already tight finances.

Rabiul Master, a close family friend, remarked, "They sold a piece of land to educate Manzil's son up to Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) level, hoping he could support them, but he's still jobless. We appeal to the government to help him find work, or else this family may soon have nowhere to turn."

Local community members also advocate for immediate assistance.

Faisal Hossain, a local resident, commented, "Manzil needs dual support. He should receive the medical attention he deserves, and his family should be assisted financially to survive this challenging period."

Munshiganj Civil Surgeon Dr Md Manjurul Alam confirmed Manzil's name has been included in the list of injured individuals to receive government assistance.

"We have been instructed to compile a list of the injured from that day. We hope Manzil receives the promised aid. Additionally, he may approach Dhaka Medical College or the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to complete his treatment without charge," he added.

Manzil's family is considering filing an official complaint regarding the attack that caused his injuries.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar police station Khalilur Rahman, stated, "As of now, three murder cases, one case of vandalism, and another of assault have been filed following the 4 August incident. We will proceed with necessary legal measures should Manzil's family submit a complaint."