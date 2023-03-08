Gulistan blast: Shop owner Sumon's body recovered, 3 still missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

Gulistan blast: Shop owner Sumon's body recovered, 3 still missing

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
Gulistan blast: Shop owner Sumon&#039;s body recovered, 3 still missing

Momin Uddin Sumon, who has been missing since the explosion at a five-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area on Tuesday, was found dead.

Family members identified his body as law enforcers recovered two more corpses from the debris on Wednesday (8 March).

Sumon owned a sanitary shop on the first floor of the building. 

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

Three people are still missing in the explosion that so far claimed 19 lives and injured more than 100 people, said engineer Abdur Rahman, district relief officer at the Directorate of Disaster Management.

Those missing are Md Mehdi Hasan Swapan, Imtiaz Md Bhuiyan Salim, and Abdul Malek.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

10h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

45m | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

2h | TBS Stories
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

8h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year