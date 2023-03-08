Gulistan blast: Shop owner Sumon's body recovered, 3 still missing

Momin Uddin Sumon, who has been missing since the explosion at a five-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area on Tuesday, was found dead.

Family members identified his body as law enforcers recovered two more corpses from the debris on Wednesday (8 March).

Sumon owned a sanitary shop on the first floor of the building.

Three people are still missing in the explosion that so far claimed 19 lives and injured more than 100 people, said engineer Abdur Rahman, district relief officer at the Directorate of Disaster Management.

Those missing are Md Mehdi Hasan Swapan, Imtiaz Md Bhuiyan Salim, and Abdul Malek.