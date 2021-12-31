Gulistan bus crash: ASI Emadul sued for killing 2

A case has been filed against Assistant Sub-Inspector Emadul Haque of Paltan police station who allegedly ploughed a bus through a crowd killing two men in Gulistan yesterday afternoon.

The police will produce Emadul at the court today (31 December) to seek a seven-day remand over the incident, Paltan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salauddin Mia confirmed.

The case was lodged with the Paltan police station.

The incident, taking place in front of Gulistan Trade Centre, injured three people, two of whom later died after being taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Paltan police detained Emadul after the incident. The bus belonged to Srabon Paribahan.

The deceased were identified as Raisul Kabir Tushar, 35, resident of the city's Jurain area and US expatriate Shukkur Mahmud, 58, hailing from Narayanganj.

Reportedly, ASI Emadul asked the bus driver to get off following an argument on Thursday afternoon and took the steering of the bus that he was not authorised to drive.

While he was trying to take the bus to the nearest police box in Gulistan, he lost control over the steering and ploughed into a crowd damaging adjacent vehicles and injuring several passersby.

Some onlookers said, the bus earlier injured a law enforcer and the driver and helper fled the scene soon after.