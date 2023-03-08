Gulistan blast: Army joins rescue efforts; death toll now 18

Emergency workers and rescue teams resumed their operations for the second day at the five-storey building in Dhaka's Gulistan where a blast killed at least 18 and injured scores on Tuesday (7 March).

A team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence entered the spot of the incident at around 9am on Wednesday (8 March), confirmed Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer of the fire service control room.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He said, "Total four firefighting units are currently working at the scene. More will join soon." Members of the Bangladesh Army have joined today's rescue efforts. 

Lt Col Rashid, while speaking with The Business Standard, said, "We along with RAB, Rajuk, and fire service are conducting the rescue operation. A health assessment of the building is being done. Necessary steps will be taken following the findings. 

"Besides, RAB's dog squad is on the spot searching for those who may be trapped under the rubble. We will take steps accordingly as the condition of the building is hazardous. There is a possibility of it collapsing during our rescue operation."

Meanwhile, authorities are still in the dark about the origin of the explosion. Two probe bodies have been formed to identify the cause of the blast.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On Sunday, three persons were killed and dozens were injured when a blast rocked the capital's Science Lab area. CTTC's Bomb Disposal Unit confirmed that the blast happened due to accumulated methane gas. It was earlier suspected that the source of the explosion was eighter an AC unit or a gas cylinder.

Fire service officials said that it was not possible to carry out the rescue operation in the basement of the building, which is currently in a "risky" state.

As a result, the operation had to be delayed this morning. The rescue operation ended around 11pm yesterday night.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 18 people were killed and over 120 were injured in the blast in a five-storied building housing a sanitary shop and the Brac Bank's Gulistan branch office.

Police have said a total of 17 bodies were handed over to their families till Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, one of the injured, Mohammad Siam, 20, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) yesterday night.

On Tuesday evening, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said the casualties and injured were rescued from the explosion and taken to DMCH.

After inspecting the treatment programme of the blast victims, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said majority of the deaths occurred due to bleeding from head injuries sustained by the blast debris.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rescue operations ended before Tuesday midnight. Due to the risky state of the building, it was not possible to go into the basement, the fire service told the media.

The shockwave of the blast in a three-storied building adjacent the shopping centre could be felt across nearby buildings as the walls of the building's second floor collapsed following the explosion.

The tragic incident occured a day after a blast in an oxygen plant in Chattogram's Sitakundu that claimed six lives.

Meanwhile, two committees have been formed to investigate the explosion. Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a four-member inquiry committee which will lodge a report within the next five working days. A national committee consisting of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, and the Bangladesh Army has been formed to conduct an extensive probe into the incident.

