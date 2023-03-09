Gulistan blast: Newly married Robin's dream to study further perishes with his life

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:23 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Robin Hossain,19, passed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was planning to enroll for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree but all his dreams to study further perished with him in the Gulistan blast that killed at least 20.

Robin is one of the latest victims whose body was recovered from under the rubble of the five-storey building in Gulistan's Siddique bazaar almost 24 hours after the explosion took place on Tuesday (7 March).

"Son of Md Sohrab Hossain from Gosair Haat in Shariatpur district, Robin, delayed his bachelors' admission due to financial crisis. He was planning to take admission this year," Md Shahadat, brother of the deceased, said while talking to The Business Standard on Wednesday evening.

As Shahadat waited outside the hospital morgue, he told TBS that Robin used to work in a sanitary shop in the five-storey named Anika Agency.

According to the fire service, the explosion took place in the sanitary shop and the remaining floors were also impacted due to the blast.

"Robin got married two months ago. He wanted to hold a wedding reception after Eid-ul-azha and bring his wife home. But the explosion didn't let him start his conjugal life," Shahadat lamented.

Meanwhile, the family of another victim, Idris Mir, came to Dhaka Medical Hospital to collect the Tk50,000 donation announced by the district commissioner for each victim.
 
Idris Mir's elder brother, second-year Alim student Md Rifat, told TBS, he is at a loss for words.

"My younger brother is only five years old. I don't know how he will grow up without the love of our father," Rifat whimpered.

Gulistan blast

