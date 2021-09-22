Guidelines for IP TV registration on the card: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the registration for IP (Internet Protocol) TV will be given soon, and a guideline would also be formulated for this sector.

"IP TV is a new media. We want that the new media would be explored more. But it should be used for the protection of our culture and heritage," he told reporters after addressing an inter-ministerial meeting on the IP registration process at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat here.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain, Post and Telecommunication Secretary Md Afzal Hossain and heads of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Press Information Department, among others, were present in the meeting.

Hasan said it is important to keep eyes on the new generation so that they can use the technology in building their life and develop their patriotism and moral values.

"For this, we are formulating some guidelines. In fact, our aim is to flourish the sector ...we are working so that broadcasting media can protect the interest of the country and materialise the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.

He said the meeting also discussed about OTT (Over the Top) platform policy and other new media.

"And we've decided that registration for IP TV would be given soon. But, before this, a guideline would be completed for the sector," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said the country has been turned into 'Digital Bangladesh' under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the directives of Premier's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The nation got the concept of 'Digital Bangladesh' from Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed implemented by the incumbent Prime Minister, he added.

The ministry has already received about 600 applications, said the minister, adding "Now, we have taken an initiative to give registration as scrutinies of many applications have been completed. Other ministries especially ICT and telecom are also involved in the process."

Palak said mediums of entertainment, education and training have been changed for the advancement of communication technology. People once only depended on electronic and print media, he said, adding but, currently there are different new media, including social media, IP TV, OTT platform and video streaming.

He said guidelines for IP TV and IP radio are needed so that the values of the country's independence, sovereignty and social values would not be hampered.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry additional secretaries Md Mizan-ul- Alam and Khadiza Begum, PID principal information officer Md Shahenur Mia, BTCL managing director Dr Md Rafiqul Matin, BTRC director Lieutenant Colonel Reza, Information and Broadcasting Ministry joint secretary Md Abdus Sattar Sarker, deputy secretary Rozina Begum, and legal officer Md Saidur Rahman, among others, were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Hasan exchanged views with the leaders of different journalists' organizations.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) president Molla Jalal, general secretary Md Abdul Mazid, Jatiya Press Club president Farida Yasmin and general secretary Ilias Khan, Dhaka Reporters Unity president Mursalin Nomani and general secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan, among others, were present in the meeting.

After the meeting, the minister said, "The journalists are our development partner.

The minister urged all to remain alert so that none could muddle the water and hamper the heartiest relation between the government and journalists centring the seeking bank details of journalist leaders.

Hasan said, "There is no scope of misunderstanding. And I'm looking into the issue."