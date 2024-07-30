Guardians of those killed, injured barred from holding rally at DMCH

Guardians of those killed or injured during quota reform protests speak to media on 30 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Parents and guardians of those killed and injured amid violence during quota reform protests announced a rally in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital today (29 July).

However, police dispersed them from the location when they started gathering in front of Gate No. 2 of the medical college under the banner of a platform called "Parents beside their children" around 10am.

Since they were unable to move forward with their programme they visited the patients in the hospital instead.

Later in a brief press briefing at 12:00pm, the organisers told reporters, "We came here mainly to observe silence in memory of the injured and dead and to demand punishment for those involved."

"Why should our children be killed if they want their rights?" asked Abu Muslim, co-coordinator of the programme.

"Our country has reached a stage where parents cannot stand by their beloved children. There is no law, no democracy here. Even humanity is lost. The anxious reaction of those in power at our silent protest made their unjust position as clear as daylight," he added.

President of Bangladesh Nari Mukti Kendra Shima Datta told The Business Standard, "We visited different wards of the hospital as we could not carry out the programme. There too we were obstructed. We were not even allowed to talk to patients and relatives."