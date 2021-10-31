Guangxi Alive Tour held in China with Bangladeshi participation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:47 pm

In order to vividly introduce the development history of the Communist Party of China in Guangxi, six days "Guangxi Alive Tour" was recently held in China with the participation of international visitors.

Two Bangladeshi expatriates living in China got the opportunity to take part in the event. 

They are The Business Standard China Correspondent Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, who is also a Doctoral fellow at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and Ishtiaq Ahmed, a photographer and MBA student at Jiangnan University.

Between 25-30 October, the "Guangxi Alive Tour" was held in the cities of Guilin and Wuzhou of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region which is well-known for their profound history, splendid culture, and enchanting scenery. 

With the theme of "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era", this trip was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and China's prestigious media China Daily.
 
A team of 10 foreign journalists, scholars, and international students from Greece, South Korea, Germany, Ukraine, Iran, and Vietnam joined in the trip. 

The six-day tour helped the visiting group learn more about Guangxi's achievements in high-quality economic growth, rural revitalisation, and ecological protection.
 

