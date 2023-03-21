Grow up as worthy citizens: PM to school children

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the primary school students to groom themselves as the worthy citizens of the country by paying attention to study, sports and cultural activities.

"The sports are the means of physical exercise. Sports bring mental strength and make minds more liberal... Alongside the sports, you will have to pay attention to study as well. You will have to prepare yourselves as the worthy citizens of an independent country," she said.

The premier was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2022 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2022 at the Army Stadium in the capital.

She hoped that the children of Bangladesh will display excellent performance in every sector including study, sports and cultural practices. She also hoped they will bring dignity for the country, joining in the international competitions.

"Today we've built the country as Digital Bangladesh. But we'll build the country as Smart Bangladesh in the future. You will be the main strength of Smart Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina asked the small children to maintain a disciplined life always, obey the guardian, teachers and parents, maintain a good term with their peers and behave well with disabled persons including autistic ones.

"You all will have to prepare yourselves with a human quality," she said.

The PM stressed the need for larger sports competitions like inter-school, inter-upazila and inter-district, inter-college and inter-university competitions in the country.

She at the same time put emphasis on cultural practices, reading storybooks, history, science and technology books alongside the textbooks.

"You'll have to prepare yourselves as a whole. Keep in mind from now on that you will be the most qualified and will build yourselves as the worthiest citizens," she said.

Earlier, the premier enjoyed the second half of the grand final held between Nalma Government Primary School (Ghatail, Tangail) of Dhaka Division and Bancharampur Model Government Primary School (Brahmanbaria) of Chittagong Division.

Bancharampur Model Government Primary School clinched the title of Bangamata Gold Cup-2022 defeating Nalma Government Primary School in the grand final match.

Purba Panchapukur Primary Government School (Nilphamari Sadar) of Rangpur Division won the title of Bangabandhu Gold Cup-2022 beating Binodpur Collegepara Govt Primary School (Rajbari Sadar)of Dhaka Division in the grand final match.

A total of 11,13,993 boys from 65,529 schools and 11,13,976 girls from 65,528 schools participated in the countrywide tournaments-2022, arranged by the Primary and Mass Education Ministry.

The Prime Minister distributed prizes and medals among the members of the champion and runner up teams of the two tournaments.

In the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Tournament, highest scorer (4 goals) Jahim and best player MonirulIslam, both from Purba Panchapukur Primary School, received the golden boot and the golden ball alongside prize money respectively from the premier.

In the Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament, highest scorer Nur Nahar Akter of Bancharampur Model Primary School and Rumi of Nalma Primary School received the golden boot and the golden ball along with prize money respectively from Sheikh Hasina.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed spoke at the function.