Grow more food, save money to avert famine in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated that Bangladesh must grow food in every inch of land, go for savings and practice austerity to avert a famine that international organisations fear may grip the world in 2023.

"Utilise every inch of land for food production, we have to go for savings and practice austerity. I hope that all will maintain that course," she said.

The premier said this at the Flag raising ceremony of Head Quarters 71 Mechanized Brigade, 15 and 40 East Bengals (Mechanized), 9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiments (Mechanized) held at CMP Centre and School at Savar Cantonment.

She asked all to remain cautious as the international organisations are apprehending that 2023 will be the time of famine across the world.

"But Bangladesh must not fall victim of that famine. For that we have to produce foods in our own lands. We have to go for savings and practice austerity," she told the ceremony in her virtual address from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that the aim of her government is to use every inch of uncultivated land for food production.

She urged every institution to go for food production in whatever land it has.

She mentioned that developed countries are suffering severely due to Ukraine-Russia war and consequent sanctions as food scarcity is becoming evident there.

"Bangladesh is also in the same position. That blow is already being felt here. We are trying to control that," she said.

In this connection, she said the government has given cards to one crore people for distributing rice at Tk 30 per kg.

She also said the government is selling rice to 35 lakh vulnerable people at a price as low as Tk 15 per kg.

"For those who are unable to work we are giving 25-40 kg of rice per month free of cost considering the size of their families," she added.

Army chief General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

PM Hasina witnessed an orderly and graceful parade demonstrated by the members of different brigades and regiments of Bangladesh Army.