Grow more food, save money to avert famine in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

13 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 12:03 pm

Related News

Grow more food, save money to avert famine in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

13 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 12:03 pm
Photo: Saiful Kallol/PMO
Photo: Saiful Kallol/PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated that Bangladesh must grow food in every inch of land, go for savings and practice austerity to avert a famine that international organisations fear may grip the world in 2023.

"Utilise every inch of land for food production, we have to go for savings and practice austerity. I hope that all will maintain that course," she said.

The premier said this at the Flag raising ceremony of Head Quarters 71 Mechanized Brigade, 15 and 40 East Bengals (Mechanized), 9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiments (Mechanized) held at CMP Centre and School at Savar Cantonment.

She asked all to remain cautious as the international organisations are apprehending that 2023 will be the time of famine across the world.

"But Bangladesh must not fall victim of that famine. For that we have to produce foods in our own lands. We have to go for savings and practice austerity," she told the ceremony in her virtual address from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that the aim of her government is to use every inch of uncultivated land for food production.

She urged every institution to go for food production in whatever land it has.

She mentioned that developed countries are suffering severely due to Ukraine-Russia war and consequent sanctions as food scarcity is becoming evident there.

"Bangladesh is also in the same position. That blow is already being felt here. We are trying to control that," she said.

In this connection, she said the government has given cards to one crore people for distributing rice at Tk 30 per kg.

She also said the government is selling rice to 35 lakh vulnerable people at a price as low as Tk 15 per kg.

"For those who are unable to work we are giving 25-40 kg of rice per month free of cost considering the size of their families," she added.

Army chief General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

PM Hasina witnessed an orderly and graceful parade demonstrated by the members of different brigades and regiments of Bangladesh Army.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Famine / food security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

2h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

3h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

57m | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

16h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

19h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'