Grow more diversified, aromatic tea: PM Hasina urges the industry

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 01:38 pm

The prime minister asked the tea garden owners and tea traders to package such types of tea and add value to it for getting more profit.

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (4 June) asked the tea growers to opt for more diversified and aromatic tea considering the growing global demand for such types of drink.

"I think we need to pay attention to making diversified and aromatic tea as the demand for it is much higher now in foreign countries," she said.

The premier made these remarks while addressing a programme arranged in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of 4th National Tea Day and National Tea Award-2024.

She said now the taste of the people has changed and so there is not only tea from tea leaves, but also different types and flavours of tea like herbal and spicy tea have already been made available in the market.

"Instead of just selling tea leaves in bulk, we need to add value to them and export them. If so, we (Bangladesh) can earn foreign currency on the one hand and the traders will make a good profit on the other hand. I want it," said Hasina.

She said now tea is made with different things like basil leaf, ginger, lemon, bay leaf, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon.

The prime minister asked the tea garden owners and tea traders to package such types of tea and add value to it for getting more profit.

"If you add value to tea, not just selling tea leaves in bulk, you will get more price, good money and earnings. Its demand is constantly increasing throughout the world," she added.

She stressed the need for more research on making tea from jute leaves, saying now tea is produced from jute leaves on a small scale. Jute tea might be good for controlling diabetes, she added.

