A group of youths blast handmade bombs in front of temple in Munshiganj

A group of youths exploded handmade bombs in front of a temple in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan on Friday (9 August) night, creating panic among the locals.

The incident occurred around 11pm in front of the Sri Sri Radha Gobinda Temple at Poddar Bari in Malkhanagar Union's Fursail village.

Meanwhile, locals captured two suspects, but another managed to flee the scene.

Detained Rifat, 21, of Fursail village, claimed that they acted on the instructions of Masud Khan, the general secretary of the Malkhanagar Union Awami League.

Rifat said he was accompanied by Samit Bepari, 19, of Fursail village and Tuhin, 20, of Kazirbagh village.

Denying the allegation, Masud Khan told The Business Standard over the phone, "I heard today (10 August) that the boys were coerced into naming me."

Since the police in Sirajdikhan had not joined duty yet, local UP members contacted the army and informed them of the incident.

Around 11am today, army personnel arrived at the Malkhanagar Union Parishad.

However, the detainees escaped from their custodians last night.

Local UP member and Panel Chairman Md Zaman told TBS, "The army came, but the suspects managed to escape. We are vigilant to prevent any further acts of terrorism or sabotage."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabbir Ahmed said, "I was informed about the incident last night and immediately instructed the locals not to cause any harm to the detainees. Later, I learned that the army arrived on the scene this morning but the suspects had already escaped."