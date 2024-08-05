Group of youth collects items looted from Ganobhaban, plans to handover to Army

Soon after the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her fleeing the country, a group of people stormed the Ganobhaban and looted the PM's official residence.

People were seen carrying anything they can on their shoulder or on rickshaws.

At that time, a group of young people were seen outside the building in an attempt to prevent this robbery. Placards in their hands read, "Don't steal state resources".

Now they are collecting anything that belongs to the Ganobhaban and keeping it in one place, our correspondent reports.

The items include chairs, tables, sofas and other objects.

There, a young man named Faysal Alam, a Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) graduate, who was holding one of the placards, told The Business Standard, "Stealing state resources was not the intention of our movement. Along with the quota reform movement, our objective is to prevent theft of state resources.

"A group of people were seen taking away objects from the Ganobhaban. We cannot accept this. To prevent this some of us started asking people to return the objects. Others have also joined us now."

He said, "Now many people are responding to our call and are leaving various objects taken from Ganobhaban. We are gathering them at a place in view of everyone. After that, we will hand these over to the army officials."

However, the youth group said what they were able to save was negligible compared to the looted wealth.

Besides furniture, people also looted ducks, young coconuts, plants, flowers and more.