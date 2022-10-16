A group is trying to destabilise CHT region: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that a group is trying to stoke unrest in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CTH) area.

"Attempts by the KNF, Shantu Larmar's JSS, and UPDF to destabilise the region are frequent," the minister said while inaugurating the new TTL truck ladders for the Fire Service on Sunday (16 October).

The home minister added that separatists won't be allowed to stay there.

"We are not allowing separatists to hole up there. I will not allow the militants to do so. It is believed that the militants in Chattogram Hill Tracts moved to the KNF camp and were protected there. A few have been detained already," added the minister.