A group is trying to destabilise CHT region: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

A group is trying to destabilise CHT region: Home minister

"Attempts by the KNF, Shantu Larmar's JSS, and UPDF to destabilise the region are frequent," the minister said

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 12:53 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that a group is trying to stoke unrest in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CTH) area.

"Attempts by the KNF, Shantu Larmar's JSS, and UPDF to destabilise the region are frequent," the minister said while inaugurating the new TTL truck ladders for the Fire Service on Sunday (16 October).

The home minister added that separatists won't be allowed to stay there.

"We are not allowing separatists to hole up there. I will not allow the militants to do so. It is believed that the militants in Chattogram Hill Tracts moved to the KNF camp and were protected there. A few have been detained already," added the minister.

Top News

Chattogram hill tracts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

4h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

2h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

15h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

15h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back