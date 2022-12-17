'Group of Friends' launched to make crimes against UN peacekeepers answerable

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith has said the attacks against the peacekeepers must be dealt with seriously.

"Reinvigorated efforts and initiatives are needed by all stakeholders to ensure and promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers," he said while speaking at the launching event of "Group of Friends to Promote Accountability for Crime against Peacekeepers" at the UN Headquarters recently.

Six countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, France, India, Morocco and Nepal as co-chairs have launched the "Group of Friends to Promote Accountability for Crime against Peacekeepers".

In the launching event, the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar delivered the keynote speech.

While the Permanent Representatives of five other co-chair countries, including Bangladesh delivered statements.

The Under-Secretary General of the Department of Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix and the representative from the Department of Operational Support also addressed the meeting, according to a media release.

In the keynote speech, mentioning that upholding accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers is a multi-stakeholders' task, the Indian External Affairs Minister emphasised on regular monitoring and follow-up on accountability issues.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative Muhith mentioned that Bangladesh's commitment to the peacekeeping operations comes from the vision of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for a peaceful world.

He emphasised on effective engagement with the host state, swift investigation into the incidents, capacity building of the host state, use of digital technology and addressing misinformation and disinformation campaigns against the peacekeepers as critical issues in order to ensure and promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

This Group of Friends will act as a platform to promote accountability for all acts of violence against the United Nations peacekeepers by facilitating support to the host state, creating awareness, exchanging information, sharing best practices, supporting initiatives, and mobilizing resources.

On the day of launching, 36 member-states joined the newly formed Group of Friends, the media release said.