'Group of Friends' launched to make crimes against UN peacekeepers answerable

Bangladesh

UNB
17 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:46 am

Related News

'Group of Friends' launched to make crimes against UN peacekeepers answerable

Bangladesh, Egypt, France, India, Morocco and Nepal have joined the group as co-chairs to promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers

UNB
17 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:46 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith has said the attacks against the peacekeepers must be dealt with seriously.

"Reinvigorated efforts and initiatives are needed by all stakeholders to ensure and promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers," he said while speaking at the launching event of "Group of Friends to Promote Accountability for Crime against Peacekeepers" at the UN Headquarters recently.

Six countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, France, India, Morocco and Nepal as co-chairs have launched the "Group of Friends to Promote Accountability for Crime against Peacekeepers".

In the launching event, the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar delivered the keynote speech.

While the Permanent Representatives of five other co-chair countries, including Bangladesh delivered statements.

The Under-Secretary General of the Department of Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix and the representative from the Department of Operational Support also addressed the meeting, according to a media release.

In the keynote speech, mentioning that upholding accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers is a multi-stakeholders' task, the Indian External Affairs Minister emphasised on regular monitoring and follow-up on accountability issues.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative Muhith mentioned that Bangladesh's commitment to the peacekeeping operations comes from the vision of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for a peaceful world. 

He emphasised on effective engagement with the host state, swift investigation into the incidents, capacity building of the host state, use of digital technology and addressing misinformation and disinformation campaigns against the peacekeepers as critical issues in order to ensure and promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

This Group of Friends will act as a platform to promote accountability for all acts of violence against the  United Nations peacekeepers by facilitating support to the host state, creating awareness, exchanging information, sharing best practices, supporting initiatives, and mobilizing resources.

On the day of launching, 36 member-states joined the newly formed Group of Friends, the media release said.

Top News

Group of Friends / UN peacekeepers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

17h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!