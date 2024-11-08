Gridlocks leave Dhaka commuters reeling as BNP holds massive rally

Screengrab from Google Map

Massive traffic congestions left citizens suffering in different parts of Dhaka city today (8 November) as the BNP held a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan and brought out a massive procession.

Thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organisations thronged Nayapaltan for the rally this afternoon, causing severe traffic jams in the main roads in surrounding areas even on a holiday.

The gridlocks then spread to the other connecting main and side roads as well.

This is the second time this week that the city faced massive traffic congestion due to a rally. On 5 November, gridlocks brought parts of Dhaka to a standstill amid a rally of Islamic group Ulama Mashayekh Bangladesh at Suhrawary Udyan.

Traffic information on google map this afternoon showed heavy congestion in the Motijheel, Kakrail, Mogbazar, Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh areas.

Many commuters took to social media to vent their anger after being stuck on the roads for hours today.

"There is not a single day when we, people, can go anywhere easily," a user posted on the Traffic Alert group on Facebook.

Another user said, "In today's digital world, it's high time we ban any political rally in Dhaka city. This city's dwellers have suffered for years! Time for change!"

Asked about the traffic situation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division officials refused to make any official statements.

On condition of anonymity, an assistant commissioner of Motijheel Division told The Business Standard that vehicular movement was at a standstill due to the BNP's rally and procession.

"It has caused traffic congestion across the city, from Motijheel to Mohammadpur," the official added.

The situation was yet to improve until the filing of this report at 7pm.