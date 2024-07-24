Gridlock in capital as office goers flock roads amid 7-hour curfew break

Offices and banks across the country reopened today on a limited scale after a five-day break amid curfew enforced by the government.

Office goers were seen this morning taking to their regular commuting routine of catching the bus, or taking their bikes or CNGs to work.

Asif, a resident travelling from Gulshan 2 toward Panthapath for work, after 10am, said it was difficult to find a ride to office as many people had set out at the same time.

He also saw a long line stretching from the water taxi terminal at the Gulshan 1 Link Road area.

A banani resident, Tasfia, said as she stepped out for office by 10am, the roads were crowded. There was also traffic congestion on the main roads.

Another commuter, Alim, was travelling to the capital from Savar. "From Agargaon to Farmgate, it took me over two hours to pass."

However, at around 8am this morning the roads were relatively free compared to regular days as fewer vehicles seemed to be plying the streets, a local resident of Mohammadpur travelling to Banglamotor said.

Commuters trapped in traffic. Photo: UNB

"I took a CNG and while travelling, saw members of the BGB patrolling the Asad Gate area as well as main points such as the Panthapath intersection. I reached my destination within about 20 minutes, whereas a regular Wednesday morning commute is at least an hour for me," said Nilima Faris.

Another local resident travelling from the same area toward Eskaton at around 10am said there were barricades in some entry points.

"So, we're having to take detours and travel through alleyways instead of the main road which made the commute a bit time-consuming," said Fagun.

The institutions will open from 11am till 3pm today while stock markets will remain operational for three hours until 2pm.

The ongoing curfew, that has been enforced since Friday night to calm widespread unrest centering reform in the quota system in public jobs, has been relaxed from 10am till 5pm today in the capital.

Besides, other offices and industrial units will also reopen today, paving the way for resumption of import-export activities.

Transport owners also announced that they have decided to resume bus services including the long-haul ones.

A few long-haul busses have been operating since yesterday night, and from today buses on almost all routes are operating as normal, said Mahbubur Rahman, vice-president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association.

He also said, there have been no reports of any untoward situation.

However, our Savar correspondent reported there were fewer number of transports on the roads with only a few long-haul buses.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the curfew has been relaxed from 10am to 5pm in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Narsingdi and Gazipur for Wednesday and Thursday. Other district administrations will decide on their own regarding the curfew in their respective areas.

According to the Supreme Court registrar's office, the Appellate Division will remain open from 9am to 1:15pm while the High Court Division will operate from 10:30am to 4:15pm. Lower courts have been asked to decide their own timings after discussing with respective local administrations.

The government deployed the army and imposed a curfew effective from Friday midnight until 10am Sunday with two-hour break on Saturday. Later, the government extended the curfew by relaxing the restrictions for several hours every day. As the situation was brought under control, the government decided to reopen offices and increase the curfew relaxation hours.