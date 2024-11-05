Gridlock brings parts of Dhaka to a standstill as Islamic group calls rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Screenshot of Google Maps showing traffic congestions at 10:15am on Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Gridlocks brought parts of Dhaka to a standstill ahead of a rally called by the Islamic group Ulama Mashayekh Bangladesh at the capital's Suhrawary Udyan today (5 November).

Due to the large gatherings around the Suhrawardy Udyan venue, traffic in the surrounding areas came to a standstill, causing severe disruptions throughout the city.

Our correspondents have reported severe traffic congestion in the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's exit ramp near BFDC, Moghbazar, Sat Rasta intersection, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Shahbagh, Kakrail intersection and surrounding areas.

"This is just a nightmare. I don't know what they wish to achieve in future through this rally, but their programme is costing the commuters precious time right now," said Tamim, a frustrated office-goer stuck in the jam along with hundreds of others in the Khamarbari area.

"Who will pay for our loss?" he asked.

Abdur Rahman, an office-goer, said, "This happens every time someone holds a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan or demonstrates by blocking the Shahbagh intersection. General people suffer every time, but the organisers of these rallies or conferences — political parties or whatever — don't really care.

"Can't there be any alternative at all?" he added as the CNG-run auto-rickshaw he's in sat idle in a sea of vehicles in the Farmgate area.

Traffic on a standstill in the capital's Mogbazar intersection. Photo: TBS

The rally that was scheduled to begin at 9am this morning (5 November), will be attended by 41 Islamic scholars of the country, including Allama Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari, Allama Khalil Ahmad Kasemi, Allama Abdul Hameed, as per a statement sent to media on Sunday (3 November).

Traffic congestion in Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

The statement called on Islamic scholars and devotees to join the rally.

Photo shows people joining the rally called by the Islamic group Ulama Mashayekh Bangladesh in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday, 5 November 2024. Photo: Collected

Since early this morning, in different locations of the city people were seen walking to the venue to attend the conference.

People walk to the Suhrawardy Udyan rally venue on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, to attend the rally. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

Empty buses bringing people to Dhaka to attend the rallies were also parked on the roads near the venue.

Metro stations also witnessed an upsurge of passengers since the morning.

