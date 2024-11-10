Gridlock around Gulistan centring rallies to counter AL’s protest

Bangladesh

Students and supporters of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement brough out processions and gathered at Gulistan&#039;s Zero Point intersection and surrounding areas since this morning (10 November). Photo: TBS
Students and supporters of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement brough out processions and gathered at Gulistan's Zero Point intersection and surrounding areas since this morning (10 November). Photo: TBS

Traffic gridlock brought Gulistan and nearby areas in the capital to a standstill as students and supporters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered to counter an Awami League (AL) rally scheduled for this afternoon to protest what they called a "misrule" in the country.

Large gatherings around Gulistan's Zero Point intersection led to the traffic deadlock in the surrounding areas, causing widespread disruptions.

Since morning, students and supporters of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement have held processions and gathered at Gulistan's Zero Point intersection and surrounding areas.

Due to the students' rally, traffic has been stopped by barricading the road from Zero Point to the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Gulistan intersection, Tikatuli and Motijheel, our correspondents report from the spot.

However, vehicular movements on other roads from Zero Point are normal.

Until 4:00pm, there were heavy traffic jams in Paltan, Baitul Mukarram, Dainik Bangla Mor, Gulistan and Golap Shah Mazar areas and on the roads to Old Dhaka. However, other parts of the capital are not seeing much pressure.

Vehicular movements in the Paltan intersection and Gulistan area are slightly slow due to the rally at Zero Point, Shakil, assistant commissioner of the Ramna traffic division. "However, vehicle movement is normal in the Shahabag area." 

As part of observing 'Noor Hossain Day,' Awami League had announced a rally this afternoon at the Zero Point, where Noor was killed on 10 November 1987.

However, there has been no sign of any rally or procession by AL or its affiliated organisations across the capital. This was the first-ever demonstration called by the Awami League since its ouster from power on 5 August through a student-led mass upsurge.

