Gridlock on Airport-Gazipur route expected to improve by April 

Asadulla Lion
05 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 10:22 pm

Thousands of people, who regularly move on the road on a daily basis, face a similar ordeal. Passengers travelling on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail routes suffer the most as their usual three-hour journey takes six to eight hours

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Long tailbacks of Gazipur-bound vehicles on the airport road, which is now a daily dose of suffering for people, is expected to improve by April when the construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at the Tongi area is scheduled to finish, said officials.  

The primary reason behind the daily gridlock is the ongoing construction work stretching some three kilometre area at Tongi that has narrowed down the main road.  

The remaining part of the road, which is open for vehicle movement, is broken and full of potholes. Besides, in places construction materials occupy more of the already shrunk space.

Aimed at improving traffic conditions on the Dhaka-Gazipur route, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in 2012 approved the project titled Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project BRT-Gazipur-Airport. What was initially planned as a four-year project is yet to complete in nine years due to repeated design changes, continuous addition of infrastructures and lack of coordination.  

A private banker Abu Saleh Musa, who comes to his office in Mohakhali from Gazipur College Gate area, told The Business Standard, "In the morning, I must start with at least two hours in hand. And the return journey often takes four to five hours."

Thousands of people, who regularly move on the road on a daily basis, face a similar ordeal. Passengers travelling on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail routes suffer the most as their usual three-hour journey takes six to eight hours.

Infuriated over the years of dilapidated condition of the Gazipur-Tongi part of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highways, transport owners' association on 16 January called a strike, which they later withdrew at the request of the secretary at the transport ministry.   

"The number of trips on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route has halved. Then the buses are being damaged due to the poor road condition." said Enayet Ullah, general secretary Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association.

Md Shafiqul Islam, the managing director of the Dhaka Rapid Transit Company said, "Currently the traffic jam is occurring at the three kilometre area in Tongi. Once it is finished, we will get a six-lane road."

He further added that due to the ongoing BRT construction, one lane at certain portions is often closed off.

"When the total construction work is finished by December, journey on the Airport-Gazipur route will be very comfortable," he added.

