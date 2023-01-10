ARSA chief accused in case over shooting in Rohingya camp

The chief of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has been accused in a case over a recent altercation at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya.

Police recovered a grenade after conducting a search at the Rohingya camp no 8, which was defused on Monday by the bomb disposal unit.

Units Armed Police Battalion (APBn) filed a case accusing ARSA Chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, 33 people from the camp and about 20-25 unnamed men over the incident.

Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "Around 4:30pm on Friday, a group of men started firing indiscriminately at a house in block B-39 of Rohingya camp number 8."

"A grenade was found recovered a grenade. The bomb disposal unit of Ramu cantonment defused it on Monday and said the grenade is foreign made," added the OC.