Grenade found in Rohingya camp defused, Arsa chief accused in case

A grenade found while searching the house of Mohammad Nobi, who was shot during an altercation with miscreants in 8 number Rohingya camp in Balukhali of Ukhiya, was defused and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi along with others have been accused in a case filed in this incident.

Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, around 4:30pm on Friday (6 January), a group of 10/12 miscreants of Nobi Hossain's gang started firing indiscriminately at the house of Mohammad Nobi's house in block B-39 of Rohingya camp number 8-east of Ukhiya. The shooting continued for some time when Mohammad Nobi sustained bullet wounds.

"Later, police searched his house and recovered a grenade from the residence of Muhammad Nobi. It was later defused by the bomb disposal unit of Ramu cantonment on Monday afternoon. The bomb disposal unit deemed the grenade to be foreign made," added the OC.

Units Armed Police Battalion (APBN) has filed a case after finding the grenade, accusing 33 people, including injured Mohammad Nobi and Rohingya gang leader Nobi Hossain. Also, 20-25 unnamed people were also accused in the incident.

Rohingya leaders said that shootings and killings are happening between Arsa and Nabi Hussain's forces due to rivalry over drug smuggling.

Last Saturday (7 January) night, two Rohingyas Rashid Ahmed, 36, and Mohammad Salim, 35, were killed within a span of seven and a half hours.

According to the information provided by Cox's Bazar District Police, 132 murders have taken place in Rohingya camps between 25 August 2017 and 31 December 2022. Out of this, 32 murders have occurred in the last 7 months.