Grenade found in Rohingya camp defused, Arsa chief accused in case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 03:58 pm

Related News

Grenade found in Rohingya camp defused, Arsa chief accused in case

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 03:58 pm
Grenade found in Rohingya camp defused, Arsa chief accused in case

A grenade found while searching the house of Mohammad Nobi, who was shot during an altercation with miscreants in 8 number Rohingya camp in Balukhali of Ukhiya, was defused and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi along with others have been accused in a case filed in this incident.

Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, around 4:30pm on Friday (6 January), a group of 10/12 miscreants of Nobi Hossain's gang started firing indiscriminately at the house of Mohammad Nobi's house in block B-39 of Rohingya camp number 8-east of Ukhiya. The shooting continued for some time when Mohammad Nobi sustained bullet wounds.

"Later, police searched his house and recovered a grenade from the residence of Muhammad Nobi. It was later defused by the bomb disposal unit of Ramu cantonment on Monday afternoon. The bomb disposal unit deemed the grenade to be foreign made," added the OC.

Units Armed Police Battalion (APBN) has filed a case after finding the grenade, accusing 33 people, including injured Mohammad Nobi and Rohingya gang leader Nobi Hossain. Also, 20-25 unnamed people were also accused in the incident.

Rohingya leaders said that shootings and killings are happening between Arsa and Nabi Hussain's forces due to rivalry over drug smuggling.

Last Saturday (7 January) night, two Rohingyas Rashid Ahmed, 36, and Mohammad Salim, 35, were killed within a span of seven and a half hours.

According to the information provided by Cox's Bazar District Police, 132 murders have taken place in Rohingya camps between 25 August 2017 and 31 December 2022. Out of this, 32 murders have occurred in the last 7 months.

Rohingya / Refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

20m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index