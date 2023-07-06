Green chilli price jumps by Tk100 per kg overnight in Satkhira

The price of green chilli was hiked by Tk100, only a day after prices decreased to Tk400 in Satkhira.

Now, a kilogram of green chilli is being sold at Tk500 in the retail market and Tk400-450 in the wholesale market.

As traders blame supply shortage for the overnight jump in prices, many retailers have stopped selling green chillies altogether.

On Thursday (6 July), The Business Standard's Satkhira correspondent saw that each seller at the city's Sultanpur Barabazar is selling green chillies at different prices. Some are selling at a wholesale rate of Tk400 or Tk420-450. It is being sold in the retail market at a maximum rate of Tk500 per kg. But a day ago chilli was being sold at Tk 350-400 in wholesale.

Rajab Ali Khan, proprietor of M/s Russell Traders of Sultanpur Barabazar, said, he has been selling Indian green chillies at a wholesale price of Tk450 per kg, whereas he sold it yesterday (Wednesday) for Tk350 per kg.

When asked, he said, "I am only selling after keeping some profit from the price I am buying. Prices have increased due to lack of production in the country."

Many retailers have stopped selling green chillies due to high prices. They say that the price is so high that common people cannot buy it.

Meanwhile, local people expressed anger at the recurring price hike.

Around 236 metric tonnes of Indian green chillies have been imported through Bhomra land port in the last four days. C&F General Secretary Maqsood Khan said that these raw chillies are going to different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.

Responding to a question about the unavailability of imported green chillies in the market, Sultanpur Raw Food Association General Secretary Abdur Rahim Babu explained that traders do not supply goods from Bhomra port to this market because traders here buy small quantities. They want to sell truckloads.

"That's why we have a shortfall of supply in the market. The Indian raw chilli that is available here is bought from Khulna," he added.