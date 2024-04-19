'Green Bengal': An endeavour to bring back the glory of palmyra handicrafts

Once, women in rural areas of Bangladesh used to craft hundreds of items using palmyra tree leaves, which were not only environmentally friendly but also economically viable. However, in the course of urbanisation, the heritage of palmyra handicrafts has almost been lost.

A team from the Asian University of Women (AWU) in Chattogram initiated a movement titled "Green Bengal" to bring back the lost heritage. Under this movement, the students of AUW are reaching out to women in rural areas in Chattogram and training them to set up nurseries of palmyra and date palm saplings and craft different items with palmyra tree leaves.

As part of the initiative, AUW, in association with the non-profit organisation Young Power in Social Action, organised a daylong training programme in Sitakunda upazila on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy

A total of 25 women from various areas of the upazila took part in the programme, where they were trained in how to grow palmyra saplings in home nurseries and craft different items with palmyra leaves.

Addressing the inaugural session of the training as the chief guest, Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer KM Rafiqul Islam said, "The project [Green Bengal] will not only help upgrade the environment of the country but also empower women in rural areas."

The event was presided over by AP Mosae Selvakumar, associate professor of chemistry at Asian University of Women and a leader of the Green Bengal Movement.

"Apart from local demands, there is a huge potential for exporting goods crafted with palmyra leaves. To make use of this potential, Bangladesh needs more palmyra trees and trained craftsmen," he told The Business Standard.

He said the aim of the project is to increase the number of palmyra, date palm, kewra, geowa, and bain trees in the coastal areas of Bangladesh to combat the adverse impact of climate change the country is facing now.

Mosae further said in Asia more than 800 edible and non-edible goods are produced from palmyra trees.

Assistant Project Manager of Green Bengal initiative Nuzaba Tasannum, who moderated the event said, "The project is a result of academic research done by students of AUW, which hosts women students from 17 Asian countries.

"Four students of the university won the runner-up position in the International Hult Prize Competition, presenting a business model on producing eco-friendly seedling bags crafted with palmyra leaves. This prize inspired us to initiate this Green Bengal movement," she added.

Youth Development Officer of Sitakunda Mohammad Shah Alam and Range Officer of Sitakunda Coastal Forest Kamal Uddin, and Water Development Officer SM Tarek, among others, addressed the event as special guests.