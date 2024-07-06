Green belt, bird sanctuary to be created around Rampal power plant

The Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) has taken the initiative to create a green belt and bird sanctuary by planting trees in the coal-fired Rampal Thermal Power Plant area in Bagerhat.

"A total of 5,00,000 trees will be planted in phases around the plant to create a green belt. Of these, 87,000 trees have already been planted. Another 1,13,000 will be planted during the current monsoon season. Later, the remaining trees will be planted in coordination with the Forest Department," BIFPCL's General Manager Debashish Saha said at a second phase of tree plantation programme at the power plant premises today (6 July).

Photo: Courtesy

"This tree plantation is going to make the power plant area environmentally friendly and create a mini-forest. At the same time, work is underway to create a bird sanctuary," he added.

Speaking as the chief guest, Md Zaglul Hossain, deputy chief conservator of forests, said, "The Rampal power plant has created a huge green belt to absorb the carbon it generates. In the future, not a single inch of space will be left empty around the power plant."

BIFPCL's Chief Procurement Officer Ziaur Rahman, GM Rafique Ahmed. Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forest Division, Bagerhat, Rampal Upazila Chairman Moazzem Hossain, and other high officials of BIFPCL were also present at the event.