Green belt, bird sanctuary to be created around Rampal power plant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Green belt, bird sanctuary to be created around Rampal power plant

A total of 5,00,000 trees will be planted in phases around the plant to create a green belt

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 09:32 pm
An aerial view of Rampal Thermal Power Plant area. Photo: Courtesy
An aerial view of Rampal Thermal Power Plant area. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) has taken the initiative to create a green belt and bird sanctuary by planting trees in the coal-fired Rampal Thermal Power Plant area in Bagerhat.

"A total of 5,00,000 trees will be planted in phases around the plant to create a green belt. Of these, 87,000 trees have already been planted. Another 1,13,000 will be planted during the current monsoon season. Later, the remaining trees will be planted in coordination with the Forest Department," BIFPCL's General Manager Debashish Saha said at a second phase of tree plantation programme at the power plant premises today (6 July).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"This tree plantation is going to make the power plant area environmentally friendly and create a mini-forest. At the same time, work is underway to create a bird sanctuary," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking as the chief guest, Md Zaglul Hossain, deputy chief conservator of forests, said, "The Rampal power plant has created a huge green belt to absorb the carbon it generates. In the future, not a single inch of space will be left empty around the power plant."

BIFPCL's Chief Procurement Officer Ziaur Rahman, GM Rafique Ahmed. Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forest Division, Bagerhat, Rampal Upazila Chairman Moazzem Hossain, and other high officials of BIFPCL were also present at the event.

Environment / Top News

BIFPCL / Rampal Thermal Power Plant / Bagerhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

13h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

2h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

9m | Videos
What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

1h | Videos