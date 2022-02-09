Greece to hire 4,000 workers from Bangladesh every year

Greece has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to hire 4,000 Bangladeshi workers every year.

The MoU was signed by Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Penagiotis Mitarachi in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"As per the agreement, Greece will take 4,000 workers from Bangladesh every year. They will mainly be employed in various sectors including agriculture, construction and tourism," said Md Shahidul Alam, director general of Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET).

He further added that Greece will give legitimacy to a part of the Bangladeshis who are working undocumented in the country.

Those who will be taken to Greece will be given 5 years of work permit, they have to return to Bangladesh after the end of the contract period, but can travel to Greece again to search for work.

Penagiotis Mitarachi said that the MoU will be materialised soon after the parliament approves it.

"After the agreement is materialized, Bangladeshi workers will be able to legally go to Greece and work there," said Expatriates Minister of Bangladesh Imran Ahmed.

Those who are interested will be able to travel to Greece on the expenses of the employers. So, no one should fall in the traps of brokers, added the minister.