Greatest trip of their lives: Passengers grateful for chance of travelling with PM on Mawa-Bhanga train route

Apart from the prime minister's family members and dignitaries, 50 other people from different professions travelled with her on a special train through the Padma Bridge after she formally opened the 82-km railway track from Dhaka to Bhanga on 10 October. Photo: BSS

It was the greatest achievement of his life.

That's how freedom fighter Aminur Rahman Farid, described his train journey from Mawa to Faridpur's Bhanga Junction, where he accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Aminur, also the district president of the Faridpur Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, said the PM had spent 15-20 minutes with them.

At the time, she also enquired about other passengers on the train.

They were in the coach just before the PM's one, when she decided to drop by and give them a pleasant surprise.

He said the PM fed water and food to a child with her own hands.

"I was lucky to have Bangabandhu's daughter in front of us. It was the biggest event of my life. I can't believe that the prime minister of our country is so down-to-earth."

Sahida Begum, another passenger and also the country's best onion seed farmer, said, "I can't express how much I enjoyed being the prime minister's travel companion. She came directly to us and talked to us and spent a lot of time with us. Thanks to Almighty Allah. May he grant a long life to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project's Dhaka-Bhanga section on Tuesday afternoon.

She boarded the train from Munshiganj's Mawa end, crossed the Padma Bridge and reached Faridpur's Bhanga railway station.

Eleven people from Faridpur accompanied the prime minister on this tour. Among them were freedom fighters, cultural workers, garment workers, hawkers, bus drivers and school children.

Faridpur District Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said the PM had instructed that a list of 11 people from different walks of life be prepared.

These 11 accompanied the PM.

District Commander of the Freedom Fighters Parliament Abul Faiz Shah Newaz, vegetable seller Helal Uddin, garment worker Rekha Begum, hawker Rahim Sheikh, bus driver Sultan Ahmed, pastor of the Christian Mission Sathi Chakraborty, primary school student Swarnajit Ghosh, Nusrat Jahan and madrasa student Jannatul Ferdaus were among the 11.