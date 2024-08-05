‘Great news awaits’: Asif Nazrul urges students, people to have patience, discipline

Bangladesh

UNB
05 August, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:39 pm

A file photo of Prof Asif Nazrul. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Prof Asif Nazrul. Photo: Collected

Dhaka University Prof Asif Nazrul today (5 August) urged people and students to have patience and maintain discipline in the country.

At the same time, he also assured of moving forward in the right direction, saying great news awaits as per the aspirations of the students and people.

He made the call in a video message posted on his Facebook page today.

"We are now in a discussion with the Army chief. It seems to me that he has understood the aspirations and expectations of our students and people," he said.

"I hope there is great news for you. I also request the students, the public and the youth to maintain peace and patience. This country is ours. From now on, we will move in the right direction," he added.

Earlier, the BBC reported that Sheikh Hasina left the country for Agartala by helicopter, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Bangladesh.

Speaking to the nation, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that an interim government would be formed. "We will go to the President. Nothing will be achieved through clashes and destruction. Each death will be investigated, and justice will be ensured," he emphasised.

"We had a good discussion with everyone. The prime minister has resigned," the Army chief added.

