‘No more politics of vengeance’: Khaleda in first public speech in 6 years

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today (7 August) expressed her commitment to building a society based on compassion, peace, and knowledge, burying the politics of destruction, revenge, and vengeance.

It was her first public address in the last six years since her imprisonment.

"Not destruction, not revenge – let's build a knowledge-based society," the former prime minister said in a videoconference during her.

"This victory has brought us new possibilities," she said referring to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government amid a student movement that left more than 400 of people dead and several thousands injured.

She said, "An exploitation-free Bangladesh should be built. Bangladesh for all religions and communities must be ensured. Let us strengthen the hands of the youth to build a modern Bangladesh based on progress and equality.

Khaleda, who was freed after the president commuted her prison terms on Tuesday amid the changed political situation, spoke at the mammoth rally of the BNP held in front of its Naya Paltan central office from her hospital bed in the capital.

BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman also addressed the rally virtually from London.

A large number of BNP leaders and activists from different districts and all the units in the capital joined the rally held two days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

The entire Naya Paltan area was jolted with slogans.

Khaleda said, "Students and youth are our future. They have sacrificed their blood to realise their dreams. We need to build a democratic Bangladesh based on talent, competence, and knowledge.

When the rally was approaching its end, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that Khaleda Zia would say a few words there. The announcement surprised party members, as none of the leaders and activists had known about it earlier.

When she appeared on the projector screen, the overenthusiastic party members burst into wild cheering. Many leaders and activists were seen crying with happiness. Some were also heard loudly uttering "Alhamdulillah. Allahu Akbar" upon seeing Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda Zia said, "I am grateful to Allah for allowing me to speak in front of you after being ill for a long time. We have rid ourselves of the fascist, illegitimate government through a long struggle. I would like to sincerely thank and remember our brave children who fought to the death and made the impossible possible. Tribute to the hundreds of martyrs."

Khaleda looked very ill while giving her speech. She spoke in a very low voice while reading the written statement, which was more of a guideline than a political statement.

On 8 February 2018, the former prime minister was sentenced to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. In October of that year, the sentence was increased to 10 years after an appeal was heard in the High Court.

Following that, the BNP leader was sentenced to another seven years in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. Since her first sentencing, Khaleda Zia was held in a jail in Old Dhaka.

In 2020, then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina exercised her executive powers to suspend Khaleda's sentence for six months due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. On March 25 of that year, she returned to her Gulshan home after being temporarily released. She has been there ever since.

Since then, the government has extended her release every six months at the request of her family. However, the former prime minister was set free on Tuesday, the day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country.

Today's rally featured the newly released BNP leaders. There was much smiles among the leaders who had been released on bail after their arrest in connection with the quota reform movement.

At the rally, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We will urge the president to direct the administration to carry out its duties properly. At the same time, we call for the quick formation of an interim government and the holding of a fair election within three months.

"We want to build a humane state, a state of equality. We urge activists not to engage in any arson incidents. Do not take the law into your own hands out of anger. Be vigilant against those who seek to destabilise the country."

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the BNP's standing committee, said the name of the interim government has already been announced.

He said no one who cooperated with the dictatorial government will be included, as they might broker deals again. There will be elections, and they will be fair.

"The elections will result in the formation of a government representative of the people. We will all support this interim government," added the BNP leader.

Mirza Abbas, another member of the standing committee, said, "My request to the leaders and workers is that complaints of attacks are coming to me from various places. Complaints are also coming in against our leaders and workers, many of whom are taking advantage of the situation and engaging in various misdeeds, including causing chaos in different areas."

Leaders and activists should be alert against these opportunists. Many people will now seek to exploit the opportunity to change their colours, so they must be cautious.

Mirza Abbas said, "This movement succeeded without the help of any foreign master. We have been able to liberate the country through this movement, paying tribute to the blood of our country's students."