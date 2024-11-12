Grand Imam of Al-Azhar invites Prof Yunus to deliver speech at the millennium-old institution

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed Eltayeb called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on Tuesday (12 November). Photo: Courtesy

Ahmed Eltayeb, the Grand Imam of the Al l-Azhar Al Sharif, invited Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to deliver a speech at the millennium-old institution, saying the Al-Azhar University would announce new fully funded scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

He also said Bangladesh would prosper and grow under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, reads a press statement today (

"We are optimistic about the future of Bangladesh under your leadership. You are a man of wisdom," Ahmed Eltayeb said when he called on Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the Azerbaijan capital Baku this morning (12 November).

"I salute you for adopting a wiser approach," he added.

The head of one of the most respected Islamic religious institutions also stated that Bangladesh would reach a new height after the revolution.

Professor Yunus thanked the Al-Azhar Grand Imam for the invitation. He also invited the Grand Imam to visit Bangladesh and to see for himself the profound changes brought in by the student-led mass uprising.

During the meeting, the chief adviser spoke about the mass uprising and the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The Grand Imam hoped that Bangladesh would carry out the reforms. He praised Professor Yunus's leadership, his social services, Grameen Bank's pioneering role as a microlender, and his lifelong efforts to combat poverty.

Professor Yunus expressed his gratitude to Al-Azhar, saying way back in the early 1980s when he launched the Grameen Bank, the top Sunni Islamic institution decreed that the microlender's interest system was not in conflict with Islamic teachings.

The chief adviser handed a copy of the Art of Triumph, the celebrated art book on the wall murals and graffiti painted during the revolution, to the Grand Imam.

The Grand Imam appreciated the artistic skills of the Bangladesh students. He also praised the Bangladeshi students who are now studying at Al-Azhar University.