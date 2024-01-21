Grand finale of 8th Global Student Entrepreneurship Award held in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 10:24 pm

The grand finale of the 8th Global Student Entrepreneurship Award's Bangladesh Chapter contest took place at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.

The event was organised by the platform Entrepreneurs' Organisation (EO).

Pijush Dutta from Dhaka University won the national competition this year for his business "ABC Waste Management" and was awarded prize money of Tk10 lakh. He will represent Bangladesh at the global final in Dubai in May this year. 

Before that, Pijush will represent the country in the global quarter-final among South Asian countries, including India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Sayed Zuaber Hasan from North South University secured the position of the first runner-up for his business "Krishi Shwapno", and Nafesa Anjum from Bangladesh University of Professionals became the second runner-up for her business "Ecolery". 

Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) of the ICT Division was the strategic partner of the competition.

Director General of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Gazi AKM Fazlul Haque attended the event as the guest of honour. 

Siddhartho Goushami, senior consultant and specialist of the iDEA; Azra Salim, managing director and chief operational officer of Shombhob Health Ltd; Tanveer Ali, director of the Olympic Industries Ltd; and Sayed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance Ltd were in the jury board.

Chair of the Global Student Entrepreneurship Award, Bangladesh Chapter, Sadat Omi delivered the welcome speech at the event. 

President of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) Bangladesh and Managing Director of Pristine Chem Ltd Zia Uddin, former president of EO Bangladesh and Chairman of Apex Properties Ltd Mike Kazi, President-elect and Chairman of the Trade Design Solution Ltd Faatin Haque, Managing Director of Rangs Motors Ltd Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director of Geers Group Ltd Nafees M Khan, among others, were present.

The event was jointly by Rangs Group and City Bank Ltd, Anwar Landmark and Peugeot Anwar Group Automobile Division.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

