Grameen Telecom Trust: HC asks Dr Yunus to pay Tk50 crore in taxes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 09:35 pm

File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

Grameen Telecom Trust Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will have to pay Tk50 crore in taxes to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The High Court (HC) bench of Justice Mohammad Kurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order on Monday after rejecting a writ petition filed by four officials of the Grameen Telecom Trust.

The court also said Dr Yunus can file an appeal to the appellate tribunal seeking tax exemption after paying Tk50 crore.
 
Assistant Attorney General Barrister Tahmina Poli told reporters that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a notice to the Grameen Telecom Trust in November 2020, requesting payment of approximately Tk250 crore in income tax for 2011 to 2013. 

Despite citing a lack of funds in the Grameen Telecom Trust, their request for a tax waiver was denied by the NBR. 

Subsequently, following the rejection of their application, they filed another appeal seeking an exemption from income tax.

"However, it was later revealed that they had approximately Tk350-Tk400 crore in one account. In response to NBR's notice asking for the money in the account, Grameen Telecom filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the legality of the notice," said the lawyer.

Following the writ, the court had previously issued a rule questioning the legality of the notice. 

Over the past three years, the case has traversed through different courts and reached the relevant bench of the High Court which dismissed the writ petition today.

