Graft convicts having 2-year jail can’t contest polls with pending appeals: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 10:51 pm

Related News

Graft convicts having 2-year jail can’t contest polls with pending appeals: HC

Graft accused sentenced to over two years constitutionally ineligible to contest in elections

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 10:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has said an individual sentenced to two years in a corruption case is ineligible to participate in elections, even if their bail or sentence is temporarily suspended during an appeal, unless the sentence is officially annulled by a court.

In its full text of a verdict, the High Court says a pending appeal does not mean that the convicted person is innocent. The person is innocent only if an appropriate court cancels their punishment.

Referring to the relevant article of the constitution, the court says an accused sentenced to more than two years in a corruption case will be constitutionally ineligible for the national parliamentary elections.

The 44-page verdict was published on the Supreme Court website on Sunday. A High Court bench passed the short verdict on 27 November 2018.

The High Court made the observation after rejecting the plea of stay petition of sentences in separate corruption cases of five BNP leaders.

Wadud Bhuiyan, Md Abdul Wahab, Md Mashiur Rahman, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and Aman Ullah Aman filed the criminal appeal petitions against their conviction handed by the trial courts in corruption cases.

In respect of these five petitioners, the judgement says, "There is no scope to suspend the conviction of the appellant-petitioner on the ground to facilitate them to participate in the election of Parliament, as per the provision of Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution."

Khurshid Alam Khan, representing the Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters on Sunday that if anyone is sentenced to two years or more in a case of moral turpitude, that person is constitutionally ineligible for election.

"The court gave the judgement by interpreting Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution," he added. 

Responding to a query, Khurshid Alam told The Business Standard that some candidates attempted to mislead the Election Commission with false claims in their affidavits regarding the suspension of their sentences when their appeals were pending.

"This ruling has eliminated that opportunity," he added.

Top News / Court

High Court / Graft case / convicts / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

8h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

8h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

5h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

6h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

10h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

12h | Corporate Talks