Graft allegations against ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman seem speculative: Home minister

The ongoing discussions on graft allegations against ex-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia appear to be based on speculation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

"As far as I know, the discussions are speculative. No formal allegations have been brought against him yet. Regarding the claims about his illegal properties, he has not been summoned yet. If he is summoned, we will understand, and surely, he will have some explanations," the minister told journalists at the Secretariat.

Speaking about ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed, he said, "The value of land has increased significantly. Benazir Ahmed was on a mission for a long time. He might have explanations. If he cannot provide explanations, then questions of corruption will arise."

Regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder of MP Anar, the home minister said they are getting very close.

"Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to reveal everything. The Detective Branch (DB) is working correctly and independently," he said.