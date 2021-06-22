Graduating LDCs need fresh international support to ward off Covid fallout, PM says

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday emphasised the need for fresh international support for graduating least developed countries (LDCs) to tackle the impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

"There must be new international support measures for the graduating LDCs to prevent any possible slide back due to the pandemic," she said while addressing the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

"We need an inclusive, sustainable and holistic recovery plan for shared prosperity. In order to ensure sustainable and equitable order after the pandemic, we need a whole-of-the-world approach now," said the prime minister.

She also invited investors from Qatar and other Middle East countries to invest in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has an excellent investment environment and is offering a wide range of incentives," she said. "Public and private investors of Qatar and other countries of the Middle East may seize the opportunities in Bangladesh, particularly in the fields of infrastructure, ICT, renewable energy, light engineering and pharmaceutical industries, and jute and agro products."

Bangladesh has achieved sustained growth of more than 6% over the past decade and has received the final recommendation for graduating from its LDC status, PM Hasina added.

At the Forum, which has the theme of "Reimagining the world" this year, Sheikh Hasina also sought targeted international support to revitalise global trade and export earnings.

"We need to take ambitious climate action to meet the goal of the Paris Agreement," the PM said, adding that global leaders must leverage science, technology, and innovation to close the digital divide.

"Covid-19 is a litmus test for global solidarity. The 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda can be our blueprint to overcome this crisis," she said.

Host countries, business leaders and investors in the region should contribute to the reintegration plan for migrant workers highlighted as a vulnerable group, she added.

"While fighting the current pandemic, we have been trying to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods. Our government has so far announced various stimulus packages amounting to $15.1 billion. Despite the pandemic, our GDP growth reached 6.1% in 2020-21, one of the highest in the world," she added.

"The Digital Bangladesh vision launched by my government 10 years ago has helped the country to adapt quickly with the new business and work environment triggered by Covid-19," PM Hasina said.