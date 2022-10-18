GPH Ispat's watchman killed after being rammed by company truck

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

GPH Ispat's watchman killed after being rammed by company truck

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
GPH Ispat&#039;s watchman killed after being rammed by company truck

A security guard of rod manufacturing company GPH Ispat was killed when the company's truck ran over him in Chattogram.

Another man has been injured in the same incident.

The accident took place in the warehouse of GPH Ispat in Sitakunda upazila of the district on Tuesday (18 October) noon.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, GPH Ispat's media advisor Mohammad Osman Gani Chowdhury said that on Tuesday afternoon, one of GPH Ispat's own trucks lost control and entered the check post.

Barun Kanti Tripura, a security guard on duty at the check-post, was rammed by the truck and died on the spot.

Another security guard – Millat Hossain – was injured in this incident.

He also said that the matter is very undesirable. "Compensation to the family of the slain security worker is under process as per rules."

Deceased Barun Kanti Tripura, 30, hails from Mara village of Manikchari upazila, Khagrachari.

The injured Millat Hossain is from Ukilpara of Sitakunda upazila.

Sitakunda Model Police Station Officer-In-Charge Tofail Ahmed told TBS that the security guard injured in the GPH factory has been admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Abdullah Al Sakib Mubarrat, deputy inspector general of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, Chattogram, did not answer the phone when contacted regarding the matter.

Top News

Accident / GPH Ispat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

7h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

8h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

20h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

23h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products