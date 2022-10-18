GPH Ispat's watchman killed after being rammed by company truck

A security guard of rod manufacturing company GPH Ispat was killed when the company's truck ran over him in Chattogram.

Another man has been injured in the same incident.

The accident took place in the warehouse of GPH Ispat in Sitakunda upazila of the district on Tuesday (18 October) noon.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, GPH Ispat's media advisor Mohammad Osman Gani Chowdhury said that on Tuesday afternoon, one of GPH Ispat's own trucks lost control and entered the check post.

Barun Kanti Tripura, a security guard on duty at the check-post, was rammed by the truck and died on the spot.

Another security guard – Millat Hossain – was injured in this incident.

He also said that the matter is very undesirable. "Compensation to the family of the slain security worker is under process as per rules."

Deceased Barun Kanti Tripura, 30, hails from Mara village of Manikchari upazila, Khagrachari.

The injured Millat Hossain is from Ukilpara of Sitakunda upazila.

Sitakunda Model Police Station Officer-In-Charge Tofail Ahmed told TBS that the security guard injured in the GPH factory has been admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Abdullah Al Sakib Mubarrat, deputy inspector general of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, Chattogram, did not answer the phone when contacted regarding the matter.